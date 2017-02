Nov 1 Top Australian phone company Telstra Corp's Indian joint venture has received three new licences in India for Internet and national and international long-distance telecoms services, the company said on Tuesday.

Telstra will start offering services in seven Indian cities in the next six months, it said in a statement.

Telstra owns 74 percent of the joint venture with Indian firm Microland. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)