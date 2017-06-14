BRIEF-Beijing Kunlun Tech to boost capital of two units by $50 mln each
* Says it plans to boost capital of two units by $50 million each
SYDNEY, June 14 Australia's largest telecoms company, Telstra Corporation Ltd, will shed about 1,400 jobs as part of a cost cutting drive, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The move was first reported by The Australian newspaper. The spokesman said the company would issue a statement after announcing the changes to staff and declined to give further details.
Telstra in February disappointed the market with a surprise profit drop and flagged restructuring costs between A$300 million and A$500 million (226 million to $377 million) for the 2017 financial year. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* ViaSat Inc - ViaSat-2 satellite completed additional major milestones including chemical orbit raising phase of program; and deployment of solar arrays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 22 India's telecoms minister said on Thursday that the government would take corrective steps to ensure growth in the sector, the world's second-biggest by number of users, amid worries about financial stress.