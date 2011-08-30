CANBERRA Aug 30 Australian Communications Minister Stephen Conroy said issues surrounding the structural separation of phone company Telstra Corp. were matters for the competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, to resolve.

"This is entirely a matter for the ACCC," Conroy said in a statement.

"The Government welcomes the release of the discussion paper and encourages all interested parties to participate in the ACCC's consultation process. I look forward to the ACCC making a final determination on this matter in due course."

