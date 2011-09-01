MELBOURNE Sep 1 Australia's dominant phone
company, Telstra Corp , would continue to cooperate with
the government's $38 billion national broadband project, even if
its biggest rival ended up not participating in the project,
Telstra said on Thursday.
The government plans to pay Telstra and rival Optus, a unit
of SingTel , billions of dollars in return for using
their fixed-line assets as the backbone of the new broadband
network, which aims to deliver high-speed services nationwide.
But there is a risk that the competition regulator could
reject Optus's plan to also participate in the project.
Asked about this prospect, Telstra Chief Financial Officer
John Stanhope said it would have a "fairly minor" impact on the
value of Telstra's own deal to hand over its fixed-line assets.
"But not to the extent that it would render cooperation
worse than competing," Stanhope told analysts and reporters.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Mark Bendeich)