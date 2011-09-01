MELBOURNE Sep 1 Australia's dominant phone company, Telstra Corp , would continue to cooperate with the government's $38 billion national broadband project, even if its biggest rival ended up not participating in the project, Telstra said on Thursday.

The government plans to pay Telstra and rival Optus, a unit of SingTel , billions of dollars in return for using their fixed-line assets as the backbone of the new broadband network, which aims to deliver high-speed services nationwide.

But there is a risk that the competition regulator could reject Optus's plan to also participate in the project.

Asked about this prospect, Telstra Chief Financial Officer John Stanhope said it would have a "fairly minor" impact on the value of Telstra's own deal to hand over its fixed-line assets.

"But not to the extent that it would render cooperation worse than competing," Stanhope told analysts and reporters.

