* Dividend steady for another two years, 9 pct yield
* Shareholders to vote on $11 bln network handover
* Shares jump 1.6%, outpace market
MELBOURNE, Oct 18 Telstra Corp ,
Australia's biggest phone company, reaffirmed it would hold its
dividend steady this year and next, ahead of a shareholder vote
on Tuesday to hand over its copper network to the government for
$11 billion.
Telstra shares jumped 1.6 percent to A$3.16 in a broader
market that was down on Tuesday, as investors turned to stocks
with solid dividends. On Tuesday's trade, Telstra was paying a
yield of nearly 9 percent.
The network deal, which marks the biggest overhaul of
Australia's telecoms industry since Telstra was privatised 14
years ago, still needs approval from the country's competition
watchdog.
"This AGM comes at a historic moment, because we are poised
to decide on a transaction, a transaction that will deliver
long-term financial and strategic benefits for our company,"
Chairwoman Catherine Livingstone told shareholders.
The company said any changes to the deal to meet concerns
raised by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission
were not expected to be material, but if they were, it would
seek fresh approval from shareholders.
Livingstone said the company would consider returning
capital to shareholders after the deal with the government's new
A$38 billion ($39 billion) high speed fibre network goes
through.
"Nevertheless, to avoid any uncertainty in the short term, I
can confirm that it is the board's intention to maintain a 28
cent fully franked dividend for fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013,"
she said.
The alternative to the handover, competing against
Australia's new state-owned high speed broadband company, losing
access to new digital spectrum, and nursing a fixed line
business with falling revenue, would have left Telstra $5
billion worse off, according to an independent expert's advice
to shareholders.
"Any company that can sell a structurally challenged
business in return for a high yielding government bond is a
great outcome for shareholders," said Rhett Kessler, portfolio
manager at Pengana Australian Equities Core Fund, which owns
Telstra shares.
The Labor government's plan is to wire up the whole country
to high-speed services and provide a neutral platform on which
rival firms, including Telstra, would compete for customers.
The conservative Coalition, which would trounce Labor if an
election were held today, is opposed to the national broadband
network (NBN) and has said it would review the rollout if it
comes to power.
To protect itself against a change of policy, the network
deal includes compensation of up to A$500 million to Telstra if
the rollout ceases after reaching at least 20 percent of its
coverage target.
Shareholders have been eager to vote on the plan to separate
off Telstra's fixed-line assets, looking to end two years of
uncertainty sparked by the government's plan to shake up the
industry which sent the company's shares to record lows.
($1 = 0.976 Australian Dollars)
