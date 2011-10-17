MELBOURNE Oct 18 Telstra Corp , Australia's biggest phone company, reaffirmed it would hold its dividend steady this year and next, ahead of a shareholder vote on Tuesday to hand over its copper network to the government for $11 billion.

Chairwoman Catherine Livingstone said the company would consider returning capital to shareholders after the deal with the government's new $38 billion high speed broadband network goes through.

"Nevertheless, to avoid any uncertainty in the short term, I can confirm that it is the board's intention to maintain a 28 cent fully franked dividend for fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013," she said in a speech prepared for the group's annual meeting.

($1 = 0.976 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)