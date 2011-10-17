MELBOURNE Oct 18 Telstra Corp ,
Australia's biggest phone company, reaffirmed it would hold its
dividend steady this year and next, ahead of a shareholder vote
on Tuesday to hand over its copper network to the government for
$11 billion.
Chairwoman Catherine Livingstone said the company would
consider returning capital to shareholders after the deal with
the government's new $38 billion high speed broadband network
goes through.
"Nevertheless, to avoid any uncertainty in the short term, I
can confirm that it is the board's intention to maintain a 28
cent fully franked dividend for fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013,"
she said in a speech prepared for the group's annual meeting.
($1 = 0.976 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)