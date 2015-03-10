Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SYDNEY, March 11 Australia's anti-trust regulator said on Wednesday it plans to reject telecom giant Telstra Corp Ltd's request to raise its charges to other operators using its soon-to-be obsolete copper network.
In a draft decision, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it will force Telstra to cut the fees it charges other telcos to use its network by 0.7 percent, compared to the 7.2 percent price rise the No. 1 telco wanted.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order