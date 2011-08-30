MELBOURNE Aug 30 Telstra Corp said on Tuesday it had been in talks with the competition watchdog for some months and was aware of the issues the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, has raised.

"Telstra believes these issues can be resolved in a way consistent with our principle of protecting shareholder value, and the company will continue to work closely with the ACCC to address its concerns," a spokesman for Telstra said in a statement emailed to Reuters. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)