SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia's largest telecoms
company, Telstra Corporation Ltd, on Thursday posted an
unexpected 11.8 percent fall in first-half profit, dragged down
by falling revenues for its mainstay fixed-line and mobile
telephone business.
Telstra said in a statement to the Australian Securities
Exchange that its underlying profit for the six months to Dec.
31 was A$1.79 billion ($1.4 billion), lower than company
guidance for mid-to-high single-digit profit growth through the
year. It also missed analysts' expectations for an underlying
profit of A$2.04 billion.
The company announced a steady interim dividend of 15 cents
per share.
