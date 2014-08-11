SYDNEY Aug 12 Australia's largest
telecommunications company Telstra Ltd said on Tuesday
it had paid $270 million to buy out Silicon Valley-based video
platform company Ooyala as part of a deeper push into digital
media.
Telstra already owned 23 percent of Ooyala after investing
$61 million over the past two years and will take its stake to
98 percent under the deal, assuming it is approved by U.S.
regulators.
Ooyala provides cloud-based personalised video platform
services to media companies including ESPN, News Corp and NBC
Universal and is forecasting revenues of $65 million in 2014,
according to a statement released by Telstra.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Reese)