* Telstra sells NZ business for NZ$840 mln
* Telstra says sale good fit for Vodafone
WELLINGTON, July 12 Australia's Telstra
said on Thursday it would sell its New Zealand operations to
British mobile operator Vodafone, which will have more muscle to
compete with Telecom New Zealand, the nation's dominant
telecommunications company.
In the NZ$840 million ($669.65 million) sale, Vodafone New
Zealand will acquire TelstraClear's voice and data-based
services, network infrastructure and New Zealand customer base.
"The deal is a natural one, bringing together TelstraClear's
fixed telecommunications and data products and corporate
client-base with Vodafone New Zealand's mobile offering and
retail customer base," Telstra CEO David Thodey said in a
statement.
The sale will give Vodafone, which has been largely confined
to just mobile services, roughly 30 percent of New Zealand's
broadband market, heating up competition against Telecom
, which currently controls just over half the market.
The deal was widely expected after Telstra and Vodafone
confirmed last month the companies were in talks about the sale
of the struggling TelstraClear.
Shares in Telstra, which is listed in Australia and New
Zealand, were not traded on the New Zealand stock exchange after
a trading halt was lifted after the announcement.
On Wednesday, they closed at A$3.860 on the Australian
market, having climbed as high as A$3.875, its highest since
late 2008.
Telecom shares slipped 1.0 percent after the announcement.
TelstraClear has been stung by lower revenues and high
capital expenditures due to the costs of rebuilding its network
infrastructure in Christchurch, which was devastated by an
earthquake in 2011.
Telstra said it would return around NZ$490 million in cash
to Australia by way of a dividend, and take a total A$260
million impairment charge over the next two years reflecting
mostly foreign exchange loses.
Market participants had speculated Vodafone was interested
in acquiring the 4G spectrum, required for high-speed mobile
data services, which TelstraClear was expected to gain following
the nation's shift to digital television that begins later this
year.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Paul Tait)