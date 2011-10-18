MELBOURNE Oct 18 Telstra Corp shareholders on Tuesday approved a plan to hand over the company's fixed line telecommunications network to the Australian government for around $11 billion, transforming the nation's dominant phone company into a pure retailer.

As expected, shareholders were "significantly in favour" of the move, based on proxy votes released at the company's annual meeting, Telstra Chairwoman Catherine Livingstone said.

The alternative, competing against Australia's new state-owned high speed broadband company, losing access to new digital spectrum and nursing a fixed line network with declining revenue, would have left Telstra nearly $5 billion worse off, according to an independent expert's advice to shareholders. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)