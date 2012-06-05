(Adds Vodafone comment in paragraph 4)
WELLINGTON, June 5 Australia's Telstra
said on Tuesday it was in discussions about possibly selling
TelstraClear, its struggling New Zealand unit, to Vodafone New
Zealand, but there was no certainty as to whether an
agreement would be reached.
Telstra said it had been approached by Vodafone New Zealand,
the country's biggest mobile phone operator, about selling
TelstraClear, which operates fixed line, Internet networks, and
resells pay television and mobile services.
TelstraClear has been stung by lower revenues and high
capital expenditures due to the costs of rebuilding its network
infrastructure in Christchurch, which was devastated by an
earthquake in 2011.
Vodafone later confirmed in a statement issued in London
that it had entered into discussions with Telstra to explore a
potential acquisition of the business.
Market participants have speculated that Vodafone was
interested in acquiring the high-speed 4G spectrum, required for
high-speed mobile data services, which TelstraClear is expected
to gain following the nation's shift to digital television,
which begins later this year.
A TelstraClear spokesman would not comment on the
speculation.
Fund managers said the possible takeover made sense as
Telstra's home phone and Internet services would complement
Vodafone's presence in the mobile phone market.
"Vodafone is stronger on the mobile side, and TelstraClear
is stronger on the home network side, so it's a reasonably
logical takeover, as the case may be," said James Lindsay,
domestic equities manager at Tyndall Asset Management.
Vodafone New Zealand, a subsidiary of the UK's Vodafone
Group PLC, has a customer base of around 2.5 million in New
Zealand, nearly half of the country's mobile phone market.
Shares in Telstra ended down 0.3 percent at A$3.65.
