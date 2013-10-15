TORONTO Oct 15 Canadian telecom company Telus
Corp is suing AMC to stop the maker of hit television
shows "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad" from withholding its content
by the end of the month as it pushes for higher fees, a legal
filing showed.
In the complaint, dated Oct. 11 and filed in a New York
court, Telus said AMC is using strong-arm tactics to renegotiate
terms of a long-standing deal, and that, contrary to AMC's
claims, it has never breached the terms of that deal.
The Western Canada-focused company, which had about 750,000
television subscribers at the end of June, said that AMC had
itself breached the agreement between the two parties, by
attempting to terminate it without proper notice or
justification.
AMC said it does not comment on pending litigation.
AMC, owned by AMC Networks, is riding a wave of
popularity for several of its shows and is seeking to increase
the amount it charges TV distributors to carry them.
Its cult zombie horror series, "The Walking Dead," drew its
largest ever audience last weekend, with 16.1 million people
watching the series premiere of one of America's most popular TV
shows.
The company last month won an Emmy award for best drama for
"Breaking Bad," about a meth-dealing high school teacher.
But Telus noted that series has ended its run and "Mad Men,"
another popular AMC show about the New York advertising world in
the 1960s, is due to wrap up in early 2015.
Telus said that AMC is "seeking to capitalize on what it
realizes may be fleeting success" and that AMC has no legal
standing to terminate their deal, which was reached in early
2010 and runs to the end of 2014.
Telus also sought to stop AMC from broadcasting a scrolling
message during the "Walking Dead" season premiere for Telus
subscribers, telling them the service would soon be cut. The
message was ultimately not used.
AMC earlier this year reached a multi-year deal with
Canada's Rogers Communications Inc, a Telus rival,
after using similarly public pressure tactics.
The filing is Telus Communications Company vs American Movie
Classics IV Holding Corp and Hibernia Media Llc, case number
13-CIV-7227.