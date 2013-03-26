BRIEF-22Nd Century Group q4 revenue rose 13.8 pct to $3.34 mln
* 22Nd Century Group files 2016 annual report and announces conference call to provide business update
March 26 Telus Corp on Tuesday sold C$1.7 billion ($1.67 billion) of debt in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Telus sold C$1.1 billion of 3.35 percent notes, due April 1, 2024, which were priced at 99.435 to yield 3.412 percent or 147.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The company also sold C$600 million of 4.40 percent notes, due April 1, 2043, which were priced at 99.768 to yield 4.414 percent or 187 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The bookrunning managers of the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Royal Bank of Canada.
* 22Nd Century Group files 2016 annual report and announces conference call to provide business update
* Chemtrade logistics income - Canadian Competition Bureau issued no-action letter under competition act in respect of acquisition of Canexus Corp
SAO PAULO, March 8 Brazil's largest banks are increasingly demanding that companies put themselves up for sale as a condition to cut loan principal amounts, providing a jolt to an otherwise weak M&A climate in Latin America's largest economy.