BRIEF-Navios Maritime Holdings posts Q4 earnings per share $0.24
* Navios Maritime Holdings Inc reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Telus will also drop equipment exchange fee
* Company faces competiton from low-cost providers
Oct 15 Telus Corp said on Monday it will be the first of Canada's big three telecommunications companies to do away with activation fees for new wireless-device customers.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Telus also said it will get rid of a C$25 ($25.50) equipment exchange fee for customers who buy a new device. But it said it will charge C$10 for SIM cards starting Nov. 1 so that it can cover product costs that have been included in the renewal and activation fees.
Faced with heightened competition from low-cost service providers, Telus, Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc's Bell Canada are under greater pressure to cut prices and offer discounts to retain customers and win over new ones.
Telus's announcement came a month after Canada's Competition Bureau said it was suing the country's three top phone companies for what it said was the promotion of costly premium texting services, while giving the impression that they were free.
* Hamilton Thorne announces record revenue for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Cancer Genetics Inc - received approval for a $1.0 million gross tax credit from New Jersey technology business tax certificate transfer program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: