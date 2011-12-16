* Targets 2012 revenue growth of 4-6.5 pct
* Sees EBITDA 1-6 pct above 2011 levels
* Expects wireless EBITDA to be 5-9 pct higher next yr
(Adds details from conference call, CFO and analyst comments,
updates share movement)
Dec 16 Telus Corp, Canada's
third-largest wireless operator, forecast 2012 to be better than
this year, as it expects to win more smartphone customers and
Internet-based television subscribers.
The company, which provides phone, Internet and television
services, expects its wireless and data services to boost
revenue by up to 6.5 percent to C$11 billion ($10.62 billion)
next year.
"They certainly are best in class in terms of data growth
and we expect it to be positive ARPU (average revenue per user)
in 2012," BMO Capital Markets analyst Peter Rhamey said.
Telus likes to be very conservative in guidance, Rhamey
added.
Telus, which competes with Canada's Rogers Communications
and BCE Inc and operates in the residential
market in western Canada, said 2012 earnings could rise up to 12
percent to C$4.15 a share.
"We are more exposed to western Canada and certainly the
western provinces are in a healthy state in growing," Chief
Financial Officer Robert McFarlane told Reuters.
The Vancouver-based telecom services provider plans to spend
about C$1.85 billion next year, 3 percent higher than 2011, as
it upgrades wireless capacity and deploys a new long-term
evolution (LTE) wireless network in urban markets.
Telus, which has been the most modest in upgrading its
network to LTE technology among the three wireless majors in the
country, said in November that the upgrade was on track for an
early 2012 launch.
"This growth is being generated by continued healthy
additions of wireless smartphones along with Optik TV and
high-speed Internet service subscriptions," the CFO said.
The company expects 2012 free cash flow to increase 15-35
percent before dividends and potential wireless spectrum
purchase costs.
Telus said wireless earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to be 5-9
higher next year.
However, wireline EBITDA is expected to be lower by 5
percent to higher by 2 percent.
"This is a very well-managed company that has taken the
challenge of TV very seriously and is probably producing the
best results than any cable company in North America," said Dvai
Ghose, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity.
RICH DIVIDENDS
The company, which in November said it would increase its
dividend to 58 Canadian cents a quarter, said it plans to raise
its dividend twice next year as well just as it did this year.
"This represents the second of six semiannual dividend
increases targeted to 2013," CFO McFarlane said on a conference
call with analysts.
Canaccord Genuity's Ghose said Telus' overall dividend
growth model of about 10 percent per year over the next three
years, starting this year, is achievable.
Earlier this month, BCE, Canada's largest telecom company,
raised its 2012 dividend by about 5 percent to C$2.17 per share.
Telus said it would make a C$100 million voluntary
contribution to its defined benefit pension fund in early 2012,
which will add to its EBITDA and EPS. In 2011, it was C$200
million.
Telus shares, which have gained about a fourth of their
value this year, were down 54 Canadian cents at C$55.98 on
Friday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They touched a
four-year high of C$57 earlier in the session.
"There are no major surprises, so anyone who was expecting
to sell on today's results never really got anything to tickle
the incremental, said Canaccord Genuity's Ghose.
"There is a little bit of profit taking."
($1 = 1.0360 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in
Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Sriraj Kalluvila)