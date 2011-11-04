* Q3 EPS C$1 vs C$0.78; revenue up 7 pct to C$2.62 bln
* Adds 133,000 post-paid wireless customers
* Adds 50,000 television subscribers
* Shares flat at midday after early bump
By Alastair Sharp
Nov 4 Telus Corp (T.TO), Canada's third-largest
wireless provider, reported a 30 percent jump in quarterly net
profit on Friday as it signed up more smartphone customers and
its new Internet-based television service gained traction.
Vancouver-based Telus reported net profit of C$326 million
($321.9 million), or C$1 a share, in its third quarter ended
Sept. 30, up from C$251 million, or 78 Canadian cents a share,
a year earlier.
"Telus continues to post very strong wireless results, and
video is helping revenue on the wireline side, but is not yet
enough to overcome the decline in legacy voice products,"
Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi wrote in a note.
Adjusting for three one-time items, net income rose 12
percent in the quarter, Telus said.
Revenue rose nearly 7 percent to C$2.62 billion, while
wireless data revenue jumped 53 percent.
Analysts had, on average, expected Telus to post adjusted
earnings of 97 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$2.60
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Telus added 133,000 lucrative post-paid wireless
subscribers, who typically use a smartphone and spend around
three times as much as a pre-paid customer. The company lost
19,000 more value-conscious pre-paid users, who have been lured
by aggressive pricing from several newer entrants.
It also lost 19,000 of what it described as low-value
post-paid subscribers after the federal government switched a
contract to rival Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO).
By comparison, market leader Rogers said last week it
added 74,000 post-paid subscribers and 87,000 pre-paid users in
the quarter, while BCE Inc's (BCE.TO) Bell units added 126,854
customers on contract and lost 41,105 pre-paid users.
Telus said the cost of acquiring a post-paid subscriber
jumped 17 percent to C$397, as the company paid higher
subsidies to support smartphone sales.
The company, which has been the most modest of the three
major national wireless providers regarding plans to upgrade
its network to long term evolution (LTE) technology, repeated
that the upgrade was on track for an early 2012 launch on a
conference call with analysts.
Telus added 50,000 television subscribers in the quarter on
the back of the Internet-based TV service Optik it launched
last year.
The company got a boost in its battle against Calgary-based
cable company Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) for Internet and
television clients in Western Canada when Shaw walked away from
a plan to launch a wireless telephone network in September.
The decision means Shaw lacks the fourth, wireless leg of a
bundled offering to go along with home phone, Internet and
television.
But Telus still has a long way to go. It can now boast more
than 450,000 television subscribers, well below the 2 million
users of Shaw's basic cable service.
Telus said it would raise its dividend, for the second time
this year, to 58 Canadian cents a quarter, in line with its
goal of increasing its payout by 10 percent a year.
Shares of Telus, which have gained almost 20 percent so far
this year, were flat at C$54.00 at midday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange, after rising as high as C$54.76.
