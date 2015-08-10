Aug 10 Canadian telecommunications company Telus Corp said Darren Entwistle would resume his role as chief executive, effective Monday, as Joe Natale steps down due to personal reasons.

Entwistle, who will be based in Vancouver, had led Telus for 14 years before he was appointed as executive chairman on March 31, 2014. (reut.rs/1WcmACH)

Entwistle was widely known for his C$6 billion-plus acquisition of cellular company Clearnet early in his tenure in order to build a wireless service that is now the single-largest revenue generator for Telus.

Telus said on Monday Natale had agreed to serve in an executive, non-board capacity through year-end to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Telus also appointed Dick Auchinleck as independent chair of its board.