Nov 21 Telus Corp on Thursday sold C$800 million ($762 million) notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$400 million ($381 million) of 3.60 percent seven-year notes, due Jan. 26, 2021, which were priced at 99.715 to yield 3.645 percent or 140 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

Telus also sold C$400 million ($381 million) of 5.15 percent 30-year notes, due Nov. 26, 2043, which were priced at 99.500 to yield 5.183 percent or 198 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale.