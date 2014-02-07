TORONTO Feb 7 Canadian telecom provider Telus Corp said on Friday that some of its wireless customers have lost voice service, but the company did not specify the extent of the outage.

"Some Telus customers are experiencing issues with their wireless voice service. We are working to restore all service as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience," a Telus spokesman said in an email.

Reports on Twitter and several industry websites suggested the network outage spanned several Canadian provinces, including Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Telus has more than 7 million customers.