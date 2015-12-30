(Adds Telus response)
TORONTO Dec 30 Canadian telecoms provider Telus
Corp signed an deal with the country's Competition Bureau
to give its wireless customers up to C$7.34 million ($5.27
million) in rebates after the competition watchdog found some
Telus promotions misleading.
After a review, the Bureau concluded that Telus made or
allowed misleading advertisements for premium text messages
through pop-up ads, apps and on social media, the watchdog said
in a statement on Wednesday.
A Telus spokesman declined to comment on the issue.
($1 = 1.3916 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)