TORONTO Nov 5 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecoms providers, reported a 4.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by continued strength in its wireless business as well as Internet service growth.

The Vancouver-based company said net income rose to C$365 million ($277.36 million), or 61 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to the end of September, from C$355 million, or 58 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. Operating revenue rose to C$3.16 billion. ($1 = 1.3160 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)