Aug 3 Telus Corp, one of Canada's largest telecommunications providers, reported higher quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by strong revenue and earnings in its wireless business.

The Vancouver-based company's earnings for the quarter ended June 30 rose to C$328 million ($327 million), or C$1.01 a share, compared with C$324 million, or 99 Canadian cents a share in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 4.3 percent to C$2.67 billion.

($1 = $1.00 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)