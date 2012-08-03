Aug 3 Telus Corp, one of Canada's largest
telecommunications providers, reported higher quarterly profit
on Friday, boosted by strong revenue and earnings in its
wireless business.
The Vancouver-based company's earnings for the quarter ended
June 30 rose to C$328 million ($327 million), or C$1.01 a share,
compared with C$324 million, or 99 Canadian cents a share in the
year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 4.3 percent to C$2.67 billion.
($1 = $1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)