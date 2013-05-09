BRIEF-Entrec qtrly net loss per share $0.10
* Entrec announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
TORONTO May 9 Telus Corp, a major Canadian telecom company, posted a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong growth in its wireless business, and increased its dividend payout and extended its attractive payout policy into 2016.
The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$362 million ($360.97 million), or 56 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to the end of March, compared to C$319 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.
Operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$2.76 billion.
* Alamo Group announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Advanced drainage systems - Joseph Chlapaty has communicated intention to retire as President, CEO, Chairman of board by end of 2017