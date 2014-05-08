BRIEF-Patriot National Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.05
* Patriot national reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016; provides 2017 outlook
TORONTO May 8 Telus Corp, one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, on Thursday said its quarterly profit rose 4 percent, driven by its wireless business and TV and Internet growth.
The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$377 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share in the three months to the end of March, compared with C$362 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$2.90 billion. Excluding acquisition costs, Telus earned 62 cents a share.
Analysts had on average expected Telus to earn 61 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$2.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Feb trailing three-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders were up 1 percent, excluding favorable currency translation
* Teleflex Inc says has announced 510(k) clearance by Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire