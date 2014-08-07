BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
TORONTO Aug 7 Telus Corp, one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies, reported a 33 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by the combination of growth in its wireless and fixed-line businesses.
The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$381 million, or 62 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$286 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 4.4 percent to C$2.95 billion. On an adjusted basis, Telus earned 63 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected Telus to earn 58 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$2.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: