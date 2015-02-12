(Adds detail, background, analyst and executive comment)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Feb 12 Telus Corp, one of
Canada's three dominant telecommunications companies, reported
an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday and forecast
solid revenue and earnings growth in 2015.
The Vancouver-based company's results overcame fears the
wireless industry is slowing as Telus added 118,000 postpaid
wireless customers, who typically spend more than those who
prepay for service, in the fourth quarter. It said it expects
wireless earnings to increase 3-7 percent this year.
Telus fights for high-paying postpaid wireless customers
with Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc.
Rogers lost 58,000 postpaid customers in the fourth quarter,
while BCE's Bell unit added more than 117,000.
Telus shares slipped 0.8 percent to C$43.19 in early trade,
while those of Rogers and BCE were more heavily sold off.
Telus said wireless revenue rose 8 percent to C$1.55 billion
($1.24 billion), while overall sales increased 6 percent to
C$3.13 billion.
"Customers vote with their feet every day, and it is
gratifying to see them consistently voting to stay with Telus,
or to join us from another provider," Chief Executive Joe Natale
said in the earnings statement.
Telus maintained its industry-leading sub 1 percent postpaid
churn rate - the portion of those valuable customers leaving
each month - with 0.94 percent.
Its average wireless customer, a blend of pre- and postpaid
accounts, paid C$64.20 a month for service, compared with Bell's
C$61.12 and Rogers at C$58.86.
The Telus figures do not include about 222,000 mostly
low-end customers acquired when it bought startup Public Mobile
last year.
Telus kept a C$19 unlimited voice plan from Public through
2014, but plans to bring Public prices closer to those at Telus.
Revenue rose 1.5 percent to C$1.38 billion on the fixed-line
side, where Telus's Internet-based Optik TV product is gaining
on Western Canadian competitor Shaw Communications Inc's
cable offering.
The company said it expects 2015 basic earnings of
C$2.40-C$2.60 per share, up from C$2.31 in 2014. It sees revenue
growth of 3 to 5 percent.
"Solid 2015 guidance just shy of our high expectations," RBC
Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds wrote in a note.
Net income rose to C$312 million, or 51 Canadian cents per
share, in the final three months of 2014, from C$290 million, or
46 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 53 cents a share,
in line with analyst expectations.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian; and Peter Galloway)