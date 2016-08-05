Aug 5 Telus Corp , one of Canada's three biggest telecom providers, reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower income tax expense and restructurings costs.

The company's net income rose to C$416 million ($319.63 million), or 70 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from C$341 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Vancouver-based Telus's operating revenue rose to C$3.15 billion from C$3.10 billion. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Anil D'Silva)