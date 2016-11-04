(Adds details, analyst comment, share reaction, byline)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Nov 4 Telus Corp , one of
Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by
increased spending on its broadband networks.
Telus is spending billions of dollars to upgrade and expand
its wireless and fixed-line networks to deal with rising demand
for data as it competes with BCE Inc and Rogers
Communications Inc for wireless customers across the
country, and against Shaw Communications Inc for
television, internet and phone customers in western Canada.
The company's capital spending, which can typically be
lumpy, rose 26 percent in the third quarter.
Telus' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization and excluding restructuring and other costs rose
6.4 percent.
"Being able to deliver 6 percent growth in earnings in an
environment where it was not easy for them to grow with the
Western Canadian economy being under pressure, I think it's good
operational control," said Maher Yaghi, analyst at Desjardins.
The company's shares gained slightly in a down market in
early trade.
The Vancouver-based company said it added 87,000 net
postpaid wireless customers, typically its most data-hungry,
while the company's average wireless customer, a blend of those
on contracts and those who pay upfront for cellular service,
paid C$66.67 a month.
That was fewer new high-end wireless customers than the more
than 100,000 both Rogers and BCE added in the quarter, but a
sharper jump in the average wireless customer's bill than at
Rogers, which collected C$62.30 a month in the period.
Telus is more reliant on Alberta, where a prolonged
oil-related slowdown weighs, than its national wireless peers.
The company said it added 14,000 internet connections, down
10,000 from a year ago in part due to tougher competition and
the economic slowdown.
Telus' main cable rival in Western Canada, Shaw
Communications Inc, launched an aggressively priced
high-speed internet offer in mid-July, and recently added
wireless via its purchase of Wind Mobile.
Telus' wireless revenue rose 4.9 percent, while its
fixed-line business saw a 2.3 percent increase, pushing overall
operating revenue up 2.6 percent to C$3.24 billion ($2.42
billion).
The company's net income fell to C$355 million, or 59
Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter from C$365
million, or 61 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Its adjusted earnings were 65 Canadian cents per share,
missing the average analyst estimate of 67 Canadian cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = C$1.34)
