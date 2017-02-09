Feb 9 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three
big telecommunications companies, reported a 67 percent fall in
quarterly profit due to restructuring charges.
The company's net income fell to C$87 million ($66.31
million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31, from C$261 million, or 44 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
The company recorded restructuring and other charges of
C$255 million in the fourth quarter compared with C$72 million a
year earlier.
Vancouver-based Telus, which competes with Rogers
Communications Inc and BCE Inc, said
operating revenue rose to C$3.31 billion from C$3.22 billion.
($1 = 1.3120 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)