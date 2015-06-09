TORONTO, June 9 Canadian telecom company Telus
Corp will close all its Blacks photo retail stores across
Canada by early August, saying the chain, founded in the 1930s,
has struggled as technology has changed the way customers take
and share photographs.
Telus, one of the country's three biggest telecom companies,
said on Tuesday it will close the 59 stores, most of which are
in Ontario, by Aug. 8.
"We have been unable to realize profitable growth and it
would take considerable investment to adapt Blacks to ongoing
change," Telus spokesman Shawn Hall said in a statement.
About 485 workers will be affected by the closures, but
Telus said it will offer them positions elsewhere in the company
or transition packages.
Telus bought the privately held camera and photo services
retailer in 2009 for about C$28 million ($22.71 million), when
it was a 113-store chain. That deal followed rival telecom BCE
Inc's acquisition of electronics chain The Source
earlier in 2009.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)