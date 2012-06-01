* Says has invested C$22 bln in Ontario since 2000
* Will spend to expand wireless network, healthcare arm
June 1 Telus Corp plans to spend C$650
million ($628 million) in Ontario over the next three years to
build its latest wireless network, expand its healthcare
business and support charities, the telecom company said on
Friday.
Vancouver-based Telus, whose fixed-line operations are
focused in Western Canada, said it has spend more than C$22
billion on operations and technology in the eastern province of
Ontario since 2000.
The company, much like its rivals Montreal-based BCE Inc
and Toronto-based Rogers Communications, is
rushing to upgrade its wireless network to a technology known as
long-term evolution (LTE), which promises speedy delivery of
video and other data.
The company is also active in the healthcare sector as it
pushes for doctors and patients to make greater use of gadgets
to manage health records and enable remote monitoring.
It bought records company Wolf Medical in February and in
May extended a provincial health ministry contract for
pharmacies to submit drug benefit claims electronically.
($1 = $1.0358 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson)