July 9 Antenna delevoper PCTEL Inc said
it would buy the assets of TelWorx Communications for about
$16.5 million, to beef up its wireless and fibre optic
technology.
PCTEL said the deal has a potential stock-based earn out
that would bring the total consideration to $18 million.
The acquisition also includes TowerWorx, which provides
mobile towers for defense, industrial wireless, and other
applications.
Shares of PCTEL closed at $6.30 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)