July 9 Antenna delevoper PCTEL Inc said it would buy the assets of TelWorx Communications for about $16.5 million, to beef up its wireless and fibre optic technology.

PCTEL said the deal has a potential stock-based earn out that would bring the total consideration to $18 million.

The acquisition also includes TowerWorx, which provides mobile towers for defense, industrial wireless, and other applications.

Shares of PCTEL closed at $6.30 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

