(Adds details, background)
July 13 Digital Realty Trust Inc said it
would buy private equity owned Telx Group Inc in a deal valued
at about $1.89 billion to double its footprint in the rapidly
growing business of renting out space to companies to run their
data centers.
The deal is the latest sign of consolidation in the data
center sector, as U.S. businesses' burgeoning demand for data
and video is fueling a revival in fiber optic services and data
storage.
The acquisition is the largest deal in the sector since
Equinix said in May that it would buy British peer
TelecityGroup for $3.6 billion in cash and stock.
Telx, which is owned by ABRY Partners and Berkshire
Partners, managed 20 data center space facilities across the
United States, of which it leased more than half from Digital
Realty, at the end of March.
The transaction is expected to close later in the year and
add to 2016 results, Digital Realty said on Tuesday.
Reuters reported in June that Digital Realty was working on
a bid to acquire Telx, citing people familiar with the matter.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley are financial advisers
to Digital Realty and Latham & Watkins LLP is the legal counsel.
Barclays and DH Capital are financial advisers and Kirkland &
Ellis LLP is the legal counsel to ABRY Partners, Berkshire
Partners and Telx.
Fitch Ratings on Monday retracted a rating report on Digital
Realty that said the company had bought Telx. [ID:nL4N0ZT5IN
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)