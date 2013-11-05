SINGAPORE Nov 5 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Private Ltd has named Cheng Wai Keung,
who is also the managing director of high-end property developer
Wing Tai Holdings, as deputy chairman of its board.
Cheng, who has been a non-executive director on Temasek's
board since September 2011, has also served on the boards of
several Temasek-linked companies including Neptune Orient Lines
, Temasek said in a statement on Tuesday.
The move comes after recent high profile changes to its
board including the appointment of Lim Boon Heng as its chairman
and bringing in former World Bank president Robert Zoellick as a
board member.
Temasek, which is fully owned by the Singapore government,
manages a portfolio of about $170 billion, with stakes in
Standard Chartered, major Chinese banks and Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd.
