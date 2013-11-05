SINGAPORE Nov 5 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Private Ltd has named Cheng Wai Keung, who is also the managing director of high-end property developer Wing Tai Holdings, as deputy chairman of its board.

Cheng, who has been a non-executive director on Temasek's board since September 2011, has also served on the boards of several Temasek-linked companies including Neptune Orient Lines , Temasek said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move comes after recent high profile changes to its board including the appointment of Lim Boon Heng as its chairman and bringing in former World Bank president Robert Zoellick as a board member.

Temasek, which is fully owned by the Singapore government, manages a portfolio of about $170 billion, with stakes in Standard Chartered, major Chinese banks and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)