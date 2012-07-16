SINGAPORE, July 16 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings said on Monday it will launch a dual tranche
bond offering, comprising 10.5-year and 30-year bonds, as it
returns to the debt market after an absence of two years.
Temasek did not state the issue size, but benchmark issues
typically exceed $500 million. It said proceeds will be used by
"Temasek and its investment holding companies to fund their
ordinary course of business."
Standard & Poor's and Moody's have rated the bonds AAA.
IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters service, said the lead managers
for the Temasek issue are Citigroup, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs and UBS.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)