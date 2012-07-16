(Adds price guidance)

SINGAPORE, July 16 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings plans to sell 10.5-year and 30-year bonds at around 105 basis points over the yield on corresponding U.S. government bonds, IFR Asia said on Monday, citing guidance provided by lead managers.

U.S. 10-year Treasuries currently yield 1.49 percent, while the 30-year paper trades around 2.58 percent.

The planned issuance will be Temasek's first in about two years. Earlier this month, Temasek said it was looking to acquire assets in Europe and plough more money into energy and commodities

Temasek did not state the issue size, but benchmark issues typically exceed $500 million. It said proceeds will be used by "Temasek and its investment holding companies to fund their ordinary course of business."

IFR Asia, a Thomson Reuters service, said the lead managers for the Temasek issue are Citigroup, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs and UBS.

Standard & Poor's and Moody's have rated the bonds AAA. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)