SINGAPORE May 19 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings said on Thursday it remains open to a retail
bond offering in due course as it welcomed new retail market
rules announced by the central bank and the Singapore Exchange
(SGX).
The Singapore Exchange earlier said it was
increasing the range of bonds available to retail investors
under a new regulatory framework which will enable retail
investors to buy wholesale bonds initially offered to
institutions and accredited investors, in denominations as small
as S$1,000, six months after the bonds are listed on SGX.
