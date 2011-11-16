* Consortium of Chinese firms bought the rest -source
* Temasek already owned 8.1 pct of CCB's HK-listed shares
* BofA first bought stake in CCB in 2005
* CCB HK-listed shares down 0.7 pct; beating main board
By Kelvin Soh
HONG KONG, Nov 16 Singapore wealth fund
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd bought about one third of the
China Construction Bank Corp shares offloaded by Bank
of America Corp, a person familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday
The remaining shares were bought by a group of Chinese
institutional investors, the person added. Before this latest
buy, Temasek already owned about 8.1 percent of CCB's Hong
Kong-listed shares, according to numbers from the Hong Kong
stock exchange.
BofA sold most of its remaining stake in CCB on Monday for
$6.6 billion in cash to help boost its capital levels. BofA
first bought a stake in CCB in 2005 to cement its strategic
relationship with the Chinese bank and give it a stake in the
fast-growing Asian economy.
Temasek and Bank of America spokesmen declined to comment.
CCB said in a statement issued late on Tuesday that Temasek
still sought to raise its stake in the Chinese lender, citing
its president Zhang Jianguo.
This is the second time Temasek has bought CCB shares from
BofA since August, when the U.S. lender halved its holding in
the Chinese state-owned bank. Temasek paid up to HK$4.94 a share
for the buy in August, according to a filing with the Hong Kong
bourse at that time.
Goldman Sachs, UBS and RBS were among the
Western financial groups that bought into China's banks around
2006. In most cases, the deals involved purchasing pre-IPO
stakes in the banks before they were floated on the Hong Kong
and Shanghai stock exchanges.
(Additional reporting by Harry Suhartono in Singapore; Editing
by Ken Wills)