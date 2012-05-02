* Offers $1.2 bln in Bank of China, $1.2 bln in CCB shares
* Block deals come amid Temasek portfolio reshuffling
By Fiona Lau and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, May 2 Temasek Holdings is
selling about $2.4 billion worth of stakes in two of China's
largest banks, as the Singapore state investor reshuffles its
financial sector portfolio.
Temasek, which is the single-biggest shareholder in Standard
Chartered Bank plc, is offering about $1.2 billion in
Hong Kong-listed shares of China Construction Bank and
another $1.2 billion of Bank of China, according to
term sheets seen by Reuters.
The Singapore investor manages about $150 billion in assets,
spread across a sprawling investment business of some 200
companies, though just 30 or so make up 80 percent of the
portfolio's value, leading some critics to say the company
should trim down and be more focused.
Temasek confirmed the sales, but declined to give details.
Hong Kong's financial sector sub-index has risen
about 15 percent this year, recovering from last year's 27
percent slide.
The sell downs come just days after China's Big Four banks
wrapped up their first quarter earnings, which showed that the
sector faced growing pressure from a slowing economy and rising
funding costs.
IFR first reported Temasek's sell-down plans.
Temasek, which translates as "sea town" in Malay, was burned
by its financial industry exposure in 2008 as stakes in large
European and U.S. banks plunged in value because of the turmoil
in global markets. But it has kept nearly 40 percent of its
investment portfolio in banks it feels are strong and are
capturing emerging market growth.
Temasek's Fullerton Financial Holding is offering about 3.08
million shares in Bank of China in a range of HK$3.13-HK$3.18,
or a discount of 4 percent to 2.5 percent to Wednesday's close.
Two Temasek subsidiaries based in Mauritius offered about
1.6 billion shares in CCB in a range of HK$5.99-HK$6.10 per
share, or a discount of 2.8 percent to 1 percent to Wednesday's
closing price.
Bank of America Merrill and Morgan Stanley are joint
bookrunners on the two block deals, the term sheets showed.
The Singapore state investor has been shuffling its
portfolio fairly regularly.
About two weeks ago, Temasek bought a $2.3 billion stake in
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from Goldman
Sachs. In February it sold $300 million worth of shares
in India's No. 2 lender ICICI Bank.
Just a month ago, Temasek agreed to swap its controlling
stake in Indonesia's Bank Danamon to boost its stake
in DBS Group Holdings as part of DBS's $7.2 billion
takeover of Bank Danamon.
In July it cut its stakes in Bank of China and CCB, calling
the moves a "portfolio rebalancing," only to increase the stake
in CCB a month later. It further boosted its CCB holding in
November, buying shares from Bank of America Corp.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Lim in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle and Helen Massy-Beresford)