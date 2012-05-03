* Sold CCB shares at HK$5.99 each, BOC at HK$3.13/shr
* Sales priced at bottom of indicative ranges
* Selldowns came after HK sector index rose 15 pct this year
* CCB shares fall 3.3 pct in Hong Kong, BOC down 4 pct
(Recasts, adds analyst quote)
By Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, May 3 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings sold shares in two of China's largest banks for
$2.5 billion, according to term sheets seen by Reuters, in a
reshuffle of its sprawling $150 billion portfolio that still
bets on China's long-term potential.
Chinese banks' shares have rebounded this year - the Hong
Kong financial sub-index is up about 15 percent - after
last year's 27 percent slide, though the outlook is clouded by
slowing economic growth and political and regulatory hurdles,
and the nation's 'Big Four' lenders last week posted
weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
The "rebalancing move is also partly to prepare for other
opportunities that may arise in China and elsewhere," Temasek
spokesman Jeffrey Fang said. "Temasek continues to see the
leading Chinese banks as long term proxies to the growing
Chinese economy as well as the country's rising middle income
groups."
James Antos, a banking analyst at Mizuho Securities in Hong
Kong, said Temasek may further trim its stakes in
underperforming banks, casting an overhang on shares of
second-ranked China Construction Bank
(CCB) and fourth-biggest lender Bank of China
(BOC).
"The fact they're selling shares in the two weakest
performers just a couple of days after (Q1) results might be
significant," Antos said. "To me, it's signalling a longer-term
investment reallocation by Temasek and obviously it's clearly
negative for these two stocks."
In Hong Kong on Thursday, CCB shares were down 3.3 percent
and Bank of China shares dropped 4 percent. The benchmark Hang
Seng share index slipped 0.5 percent.
Two Temasek subsidiaries based in Mauritius sold about 1.61
billion CCB shares at HK$5.99 each - at the bottom of an
indicative range and a near-3 percent discount to Wednesday's
closing price. Its Fullerton Financial Holding sold 3.08 billion
Bank of China shares at HK$3.13 per share, also at the bottom of
an indicative range and at a 4 percent discount.
It was not immediately clear who bought the shares.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were
joint bookrunners on the block deals, the term sheets showed.
After the sales, Temasek's stake will fall to about 7
percent in CCB and 1 percent in Bank of China.
The Singapore investor manages a portfolio of some 200
companies, though just 30 or so make up 80 percent of the
portfolio's value. Some critics have said it should trim that
down and be more focused.
Temasek, the single-biggest shareholder in Standard
Chartered Bank, had added to its China bank exposure
last month by buying a $2.3 billion stake in Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the
biggest bank by assets, from Goldman Sachs.
PORTFOLIO RESHUFFLE
Temasek, which translates as "sea town" in Malay, was burned
by its financial industry exposure in 2008 as stakes in large
European and U.S. banks plunged in value because of the turmoil
in global markets. But it has kept nearly 40 percent of its
investment portfolio in banks it feels are strong and capture
emerging market growth.
The Singapore state investor has been shuffling its
financial portfolio fairly regularly.
About two weeks ago, it sold $300 million worth of shares in
India's No.2 lender ICICI Bank, and that deal came
hard on the heels of an agreement to swap its controlling stake
in Indonesia's Bank Danamon to boost its holding in
DBS Group as part of DBS' $7.2 billion takeover of
Bank Danamon.
Temasek had previously trimmed its stakes in Bank of China
and CCB last July in what it called a "portfolio rebalancing,"
only to increase the CCB stake a month later. It further boosted
its CCB holding in November, buying shares from Bank of America
Corp.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Lim in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ian Geoghegan)