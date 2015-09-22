SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has committed a total of $65 million along with other investors in a venture capital fund being raised by Singapore-based Jungle Ventures, which will put money into about 20 technology startups.

The new fund expects to close at $100 million in funding in three months. Other investors include the National Research Foundation of Singapore and family offices.

The fund will invest about $3 million to $6 million in each company, including any follow-on funding, Anurag Srivastava, a co-founder at Jungle Ventures, told Reuters.

Jungle Ventures' previous funding round in 2012 saw three exits, including Twitter Inc's acquisition of Indian mobile phone marketing start-up ZipDial early this year.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)