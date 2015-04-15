SINGAPORE, April 15 Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said its Chief Executive Ho Ching will take three-month sabbatical, without giving any reason for the leave.

Lee Theng Kiat, president of Temasek, will cover Ho's duties, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. Ho, who is also wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will continue with her board duties.

Temasek is a major global investor with stakes in Standard Chartered, Chinese banks and Singapore's biggest companies.

Ho joined Temasek as a director in January 2002 and has been its CEO since January 2004. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)