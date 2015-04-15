SINGAPORE, April 15 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings said its Chief Executive Ho Ching will
take three-month sabbatical, without giving any reason for the
leave.
Lee Theng Kiat, president of Temasek, will cover Ho's
duties, the company said in a statement on its website on
Wednesday. Ho, who is also wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien
Loong, will continue with her board duties.
Temasek is a major global investor with stakes in Standard
Chartered, Chinese banks and Singapore's biggest
companies.
Ho joined Temasek as a director in January 2002 and has been
its CEO since January 2004.
