HONG KONG, July 14 (IFR) - Temasek Holdings is planning to meet investors starting next week.

Singapore's state investment holding company will be meeting investors for a luncheon in Singapore next Monday. DBS and OCBC are arranging the meetings.

Last week Temasek published its annual results, showing that its portfolio stood at S$266 billion ($195 billion) as of March 31, up 19 percent from a year ago.

Temasek was last in the market in July 2012, when it issued a $1.2 billion 2.375 percent 10.5-year bond and a $500 million 3.375 percent 30-year note.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Daniel Stanton)