Jan 20 Temasek Holdings has set up a panel of top European business leaders and regional experts to advise it on political and social trends relevant to its activities in the region, the investment firm said on Wednesday.

The Singapore state investor said the chairmanship of the panel would rotate during every meeting and Ian Davis, chairman of engineering company Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, led the inaugural meeting on Jan. 19.

The Temasek European Advisory Panel, as the panel is called, boasts of a number of high-profile members, including the chairman of spirits company Diageo Plc, former CEO of Germany's Allianz SE and the chairman of insurance business Generali.

"In an increasingly complex investment environment, our regional advisory panels would serve as valuable contributors to our thinking and appreciation of global trends, adding to our assessment of the opportunities across key markets we invest in," said Lee Theng Kiat, CEO of Temasek International.

Temasek, which invests in sectors ranging from telecommunications to transportation, had a portfolio worth S$266 billion ($185 billion) as of March 31.

Roughly 17 percent of Temasek's overall holdings are located in North America and Europe, according to its website, with its exposure to the regions having grown steadily over the past three years.

The company is an investor in European names such as British bank Lloyds Banking Group Plc and German diversified chemicals maker Evonik Industries AG. ($1 = 1.4392 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)