SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings and state firm JTC Corp are in talks
to merge four of their real estate subsidiaries, aimed at
creating a larger group that could expand in Asian cities.
Under the proposed merger, Ascendas Pte Ltd and JIH from JTC
will combine with Surbana and Singbridge from Temasek, the two
companies said in a statement.
"The enlarged group, with its complementary synergies and
significant scale, will be well-positioned to provide end-to-end
solutions for urbanisation needs in Asia and other markets," the
statement said.
The two companies did not state the potential size of the
deal, but added that Ascendas, a provider of business space
solutions, has S$15.1 billion ($12.06 billion) of assets under
management.
(1 US dollar = 1.2516 Singapore dollars)
