HONG KONG May 22 Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd
increased its stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) from 6.71 to 7.04 percent, according
to a regulatory filing the Singaporean investment fund made on
Tuesday in Hong Kong.
The move followed on the same day Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
sale of its remaining $1.1 billion Hong Kong-traded ICBC
shares, ending a seven-year investment.
Temasek bought 280 million shares at an average price of
HK$5.50 each, for a total of HK$1.54 billion ($198 million).
That meant the Singaporean fund bought just under a fifth of the
shares that were offered by Goldman Sachs.