HONG KONG, June 28 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Ltd has increased its stake in
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, according to
a Hong Kong stock exchange statement.
Temasek raised its stake in ICBC to 8.07 percent with the
purchase of 126 million shares at an average price of HK$4.602,
paying a total of around HK$580 million ($75 million).
Temasek has continued to accumulate a position in ICBC even
as Goldman Sachs exited.
Goldman sold the last portion of its ICBC stake in May,
ending a seven-year relationship as it boosted its balance sheet
ahead of new capital requirements. The New York-based investment
bank raised $2.5 billion from a partial selldown of ICBC in
April 2012, most of which was bought by Temasek.
The statement was dated June 27.