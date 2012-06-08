(corrects family name to Ghosh from Gosh)

SINGAPORE, June 8 Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings has hired former Bank of America-Merrill Lynch investment banker Promeet Gh osh as a managing director for India.

Ghosh will be based in Mumbai and work with Temasek's India head Rohit Sipahimalani to manage the firm's investments in the country, a Temasek spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

Ghosh left Bofa-Merrill last year, Indian media had reported.

Temasek, which owns a small stake in India's ICICI Bank , earlier this year invested in India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

The state investor, which manages about $150 billion in assets, has hired a number of investment bankers in the past few months including Credit Suisse's global head of mergers and acquisitions Boon Sim. ($1 = 1.2754 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)